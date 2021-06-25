LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A Louisville man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole on federal hate crime charges in the 2018 murder of two people and attempted murder of a third that prosecutors said was racially-motivated.
According to the U. S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky, Gregory A. Bush, 53, admitted that on Oct. 24, 2018, he drove to a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown armed with a Smith & Wesson, model 411, .40-caliber pistol.
In the store, Bush followed a Black man, who was shopping with his grandson, for the length of an aisle before pulling the gun from his waistband and shooting the victim in the back of the head. Bush then shot the victim several more times in the torso, killing him. He then re-holstered his gun and calmly walked out of the store.
In the parking lot, Bush walked up to a Black woman, and shot her several times in the head and body, killing her.
Seconds later, Bush encountered a Black man who lawfully had a handgun. The man asked Bush what was going on, and Bush, without speaking, began walking toward him with the gun drawn. The man fired at Bush, and Bush returned fire. After about a minute, Bush stopped shooting and walked away.
In all three cases, prosecutors say Bush had no prior relationship with his victims and shot at them because of their race.
Bush next encountered a white man, who was legally armed with a firearm. Bush told him, “Don’t shoot me [and] I won’t shoot you. Whites don’t shoot whites.”
“Racially motivated acts of violence must not be tolerated in our country today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that individuals who commit bias-motivated crimes are brought to justice for their actions.”
“Life in prison is appropriate in light of the brutal acts committed by the defendant against our fellow citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky. “The initial law enforcement response and investigation, collaboration by federal and state prosecutors, and the sentence imposed serve notice to all that race-based violence will be met with swift and exacting justice.”
Bush previously pleaded guilty-but-mentally-ill to state charges for murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment arising out of the shooting and received a life term in state prison.
