Manchester Tank donates welding equipment to Campbellsville welding programs at grand opening
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/22/2020) "We are grateful for the chance to work with the fantastic team at Campbellsville University to partner in building a strong pipeline of talented future employees to work at our manufacturing facility," Jessica Largen, vice president of human resources at Manchester Tank, said Sept. 29.
Manchester Tank donated nearly $100,000 of welding equipment to the Campbellsville University and Green County ATC welding programs.
Nancy Chamblee, president of Manchester Tank, spoke at the grand opening ceremony Sept. 29 at the plant's location at 901 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville.
"I knew we had made the right choice coming to Campbellsville," Chamblee said about the continuous support the university offered to the company cause.
"We are so appreciative of Manchester Tank and their commitment to our community," Jason Roop, director of Campbellsville University's Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center, said about the donation of a submerged arc welder, a seamer and roller.
"This donation shows that they are serious about investing in our people," Roop said. "We look forward to growing this partnership through developing local talent to serve the workforce needs of Manchester Tank."
The plant opening ceremony was broadcasted live on Facebook and is available to watch on the Manchester Tank and Equipment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=731718574086647&ref=watch_permalink.
