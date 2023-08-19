Margaret Kay Sizemore Blankenship was born November 1, 1979 in Clay County and departed this life Friday, August 4, 2023 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, at the age of 43. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Beulah Mae Sizemore.
Margaret is survived by two sons, James Burkhart and Jamie Burkhart. She is also survived by the following siblings, David & Alma Arnett, Crystal, Debbie, Edna and Bobbie Sue Sizemore. She was blessed with seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in death by three children, Robert Blankenship, Angel Sue Blankenship and Elizabeth Page Blankenship and by a brother, James Arnett.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the . Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
