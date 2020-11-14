Margaret Lou Hunter was born August 27, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence, being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Mertie & Fern (Scott) Smith.
Margaret is survived by a son, Stephen Johnson and his wife Imandra of McKee and by a granddaughter, Angel Johnson.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was also preceded in by her husband, J.D. Hunter; son, David Lee Hunter and by a sister, Betty Jean Watts.
Margaret was a member of the Rock Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 2, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Paul Troutner, Mike Mullins and Steve Johnson conducting the service. Burial to follow in the Sandlin Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
PALLBEARERS: Jimmy Judd, Phil Osbourne, Jared Payne, Alex Wilson, Adam Duncan and Jarrod Ward.
Honorary Pallbearers: Member of the Rock Springs Primitive Baptist Church, Jackson County Ext. Service and Homemakers, Gray Hawk Fire Dept., Dr. Peter Sawaya and McKee, Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.