Margie Gabbard was born August 20, 1946 in Laurel County and departed this life Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 74 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin & Cora (Bowling) Johnson.
Margie is survived by her daughter, Renee (Allen) Grant of Richmond; two grandchildren, Brandon Grant and Alesha Alexander and one great grandson, Judah Grant all of Richmond. She is also survived by two brothers, Benjamin Johnson Jr. of Barbourville and Leonard Johnson of Ohio and by two sisters, Irene Linkous of Ohio and Louise Wagner of London.
In addition to her parents, Margie was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gabbard and by the following siblings, Eugene Johnson, James Johnson, William Johnson, Lucille Profitt, Ruby Brown, Rosa Lee Fields and Oma Lee Johnson.
Margie was a member of the Letter Box Baptist Church.
Funeral service 12 Noon Monday, December 21, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard and Virgil Grant officiating. Burial to follow in the Farmer Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tracy, Shane, Stephen, Mark, & Phillip Gabbard and Curt Bauman. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Baker, Pat Tincher, Bill Anderson, Dale Vaughn, Carlos Cameron and Earl J. Hurst. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
