Margie Gross was born July 19, 1942, in Owsley County and departed this life Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester at the age of 79. She was the daughter of the late Floyd (Pink) Gross and Duluth (Pierson) Gross.
Margie is survived by the following brothers and sisters, Alonzo Gross of Alexandria, KY, Kenny Gross, Mildred Edwards and Lola Lee Gross all of Sextons Creek, Judy Lynch of Richwood, KY, Ineda Cole of Lebanon, OH, Diana Young of Union, KY and Leisa Parrett of Annville, KY. She is also survived by a special friend, Marvin Becknell. She was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Gross and James Gross.
Margie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Island City.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Murray officiating. Burial to follow in the Gross Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Young, Austin Hacker, Andian Hacker, Terry Gross, Paul Lynch, Greg Gross. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
