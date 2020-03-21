Marie (Cavins) Madden was born March 9, 1935 and died March 9, 2020 at Signature Health Care, Annville, KY, being eighty five years old.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Madden on September 12, 1950. To this union was born the following children, Darrell (Ann) Madden, Harold (Maxine) Madden, Gary (Georgia) Madden, Michael (Elaine) Madden, Barbara Chappell, Bruce (Sarah) Madden, and Debbie (Cecil) Murray. She is also survived by a sister, Sophie Pennington of Dry Ridge, KY. In addition she is survived by fifteen grandchildren, (Angela, Alice, Donna, Michelle, Kim, Mitchell, Trena, Regina, Tammy, Ashley, Jason, Heather, Jennifer, Whitney, Chelsea); two step grand-children, (Kevin and Michael Sexton); thirty-three great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren with two more on the way.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Madden; her parents, George and Sudie (Reece) Cavins; two grandsons, James Darrell Madden, Harold Wayne Madden and one great granddaughter, Adlilyn Reece Mitchell. In addition she was preceded in death by the following brothers, Emery, Eli, Edward, Charley, Clayton, Otis, and Denver Cavins, two sisters, Frankie Pearl Cavins and Eunice Agee.
Marie was a member of the Whispering Pines Baptist Church and loved to sing in church.
Marie was Granny to everyone who met her. She loved her family and was loved by them. Granny was an avid Rook player who rarely lost. She loved fixing chocolate gravy for her grandchildren.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hacker officiating. Burial followed in the Farmer Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mitchell, Andy, Drew, Dustin, Andrew, Bobby, Kenny, Brayden & Tyler. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
