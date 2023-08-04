Marie Faye Isaacs, better known as “Duckie” was born May 20, 1955 in Madison County and departed this life Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 68. She was the daughter of the late Elmer & Beulah Faye (Abner) Murphy.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Shirley Isaacs (Kevin), Penny Isaacs Marcum (Danny Marcum) and Tonya Isaacs all of Sand Gap. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Aaron Jacob Isaacs, (better known as Jake) and his wife Cheyanna, Daniel Lucas Marcum and Sarah Marie Marcum and by a great granddaughter, Heavenly Rae Isaacs. Other survivors include her brother, Robert Glenn Murphy of Berea, a half-sister, Patty Murphy King of Big Hill and by a sister-in-law, Debra Murphy of McKee.
In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by her husband, Dorsie “Dank” Isaacs Jr. and by her brother, Famous Murphy.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter and Bro. Bruce Alcorn officiating. Burial to follow in the Hellard Cemetery. Pallbearers: Kevin Isaacs, Jake Isaacs, William Smith, Devon Lunsford and Jordan Murphy. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
