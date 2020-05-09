Marie Isaacs was born March 20, 1938 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence, being 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe & Ethel (Dunn) Young.
Marie is survived by the following children, Christopher Isaacs (Lavinda), Mason Isaacs (Sally), Teresa Golden (Jack) and Peggy Lewis (Cowley) all of McKee, Dewey Isaacs (Janie) of Madison County, Deanna Harris (Jerry) of Annville, Brenda Adkins (Jack) of Tyner and Vickie Isaacs (Paul) of Sand Gap. She was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by her husband, Conley Charles Isaacs; son, Dwight Isaacs; sister Dorothy Gabbard and by four brothers, Clifford, Clifton, Eugene and Elmer Young.
Graveside service at the Tal Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers: Josh Adkins, Ronald Lewis, Matthew Isaacs and Cory Hunter. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
