Marilyn Fay Neeley was born November 7, 1958 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 62. She was the daughter of the late Stanley & Beulah (Vickers) Neeley.
Fay is survived by her sister, Cozette Neeley and by two brothers, Eddy Neeley and Eugene Neeley. She was Aunt Fay-Fay to the following nieces and nephews, Nathan (Misty) Neeley, Claudia (Skip) Barton, Morgan (Wes) Isaacs, Allen (Brittany) Neeley, Clayton Neeley (Brooklynn), Hope, Cole & Jonathan and to the following great nieces and nephews, Harley Faith Davidson, Maggie LaRae Isaacs, Nelley Lee Ann Isaacs, Caleb Nathaniel Neeley, Kylee Lane Neeley, Aubree Gene Neeley, Saydee Lidale Isaacs, Brookelynne Elizabeth Barton & Jaxon Hunter Neeley.
In addition to her parents, Fay was also preceded in death by her sister, Zelda Neeley and by a niece, Timika Neeley.
Fay was the retired supervisor for the Cabinet for Families and Children in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties. She was of the Holiness Faith. She loved her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, but she also loved to sew, paint, draw, write stories, write songs and to sing.
Our loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Pete & Charlotte Vickers Cemetery in Tyner with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Pallbearers: Wes Isaacs, Nathan, Clayton, Allen & Caleb Neeley, Jonathan Alcorn and Richard “Skip” Barton. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
