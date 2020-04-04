Marilyn Sue (Truett) Swanner was born November 29, 1958 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence, being 61 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Walter & Geneva (Moore) Truett.
Sue is survived by two sons, Robbin Cook of McKee and Josh Cook (and Leann) of Manchester. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Kieana Hartman and by a great granddaughter, Braylinn Hartman. Sue is also survived by the following brothers and sisters, Larry Truett (and Jackie), Gary Truett (and Teresa) Barbara Peters and Zella Lainhart all of McKee, Carolyn Griffin of Mt. Vernon, and Julie Griffin of Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry Truett and by a sister, Marsha Judd.
Graveside service 11:00 AM Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Parker Cemetery in Annville with Bro. Boyce Harris officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhome.com
