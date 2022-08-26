Mark Parrett was born November 25, n 1973 in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his residence in McKee at the age of 47. He was the son of Carol (Moren) Parrett of McKee and of the late Louie Parrett Sr.
In addition to his mother, Mark was also survived by four children, Tyler Parrett of McKee, Raelynn Parrett of Berea, Jordan Parrett and Jaden Parrett both of Sand Gap. Other survivors include his siblings, Bonetta Mays of McKee, Louie Parrett Jr. (Tammy) of Gray Hawk, George Parrett (Diane) of Berea and Chuckie Parrett of McKee and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bernard Thomas. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steven Stewart, Tiffany Dunn, George Parrett, Louie Parrett Jr., Alisha Lyons & Trisha Mays. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.