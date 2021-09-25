Mark Smith was born October 25, 1953 in Laurel County and departed this life Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence, at the age 67. He was the son of the late Raymond & Grace Smith.
Mark is survived by his siblings, Roy Smith, Lester Smith, Christine Williams and her husband Tommy and Mary McKinney and her husband Luther.
He attended a holiness church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Witt officiating. Burial to follow in the Smith & Bowling Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris & Lucas McKinney, Steve, Bill & John Fox, Tommy Williams, Baxter Jackson & Michael Stevens. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.