Marlene Baker was born August 26, 1963 in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life November 2, 2020 in London, being 57 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Robert Layton and Troy (Jackson) Layton.
Marlene is survived by one son, Kevin Hurley of Manchester and by two sisters, Barbara Bishop of Salem, IN and Linda Cornett of Middletown, OH. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Nevaeh Grubb and Jordan Hurley and by several nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Layton Jr. and James Layton; by one sister, Darlene Bellerson.
Marlene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Graveside service 11:00 AM November 4, 2020 at the Hensley Cemetery in Clay County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
