Marlene Minton Black was born January 8, 1948 in Laurel County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday June 4, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky being 73 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Kelly and Chloe Geneva Miller Minton.
Marlene is survived by two children Kevin Black and his wife Missy of London, Ky. and Dana Peters and her husband Joey of Gray Hawk, Kentucky, also by two brothers, Rick Minton and Dwayne Minton and his wife Margo both of London, Ky. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jonah Black, Siles Black, Chelsea Montgomery and Paige Peters and two great grandchildren; Grant and Luke Montgomery.
She was a member of the Lebanon Baptist Church.
Graveside service of Marlen Minton Black is 1:00 P.M. Wednesday June 16, 2021 at the Harrison-Minton Cemetery in Laurel County, Ky. with Bro. Wayne House officiating.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
