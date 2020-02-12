Marshall Mcqueen, 66, of McKee, KY, passed away Sunday, February 9th.
Marshall was born in Oneida, KY on March 5, 1953, a son of the late Lora Della Mcqueen and Jessie Pennington.
Marshall is survived by his daughter, Monica Jackson and husband Rodney of Paces Creek; and his son, James Mcqueen of Burning Springs.
He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kiria Mcqueen, Kelzy Mcqueen, Katamce Mcqueen, Olivia Riggs and Steven Jackson; four great-grandchildren: Patricia Landon Mcqueen, Shayla Riggs, Damon Riggs, and Abigail Riggs; and his brother, Melvin Mcqueen of Burning Springs.
In addition to his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by his brother, Willie Mcqueen.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery on Burning Springs.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
