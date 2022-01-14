Martha Baldwin was born October 29, 1935 and departed this life January 1, 2022 being 86 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Million and Mary Seals Million.
Martha is survived by her children Vernon Baldwin, Sandra Huff and her husband Michael and Irene Clemmons all of McKee. She is also survived by her siblings, Hershel Million of Ohio, Lorene Adkins of Annville, and Lizzie Carpenter of McKee. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband Clay Baldwin and by 1 son Danny Million , 1 grandson Bradley Adkins and a brother Russell Million.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022 with brothers Ronald Rose and Carroll deforest officiating, burial to follow in the Clay Baldwin Family Cemetery in Gray Hawk. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
PALBEARERS; Mike Huff, Roy Ford, Connor Clark, Roger Baldwin, Patrick Taymo, Travis Taymo, Jeff Baldwin and William Baldwin.
HONORARY PALBEARERS: Gracie Lynn Huff and Brittany Spivey
