Marvin Baker was born February 5, 1953 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, December 27, 2021 at his residence in McKee at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Lynn Baker & Maggie (Lewis) Baker.
Marvin is survived by his wife Marilyn (Simpson) Baker of McKee and by two children, Jacob (Kayla) Baker of Sand Gap and Racheal (Kendall) Coffey of Tyner. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Kade & Everleigh Coffey and Jalexa & Mason Baker. He was also survived by the following siblings, Jim Baker of IN, Max Baker and David Baker both of London, Paul Baker of Somerset, and Mickie Bond of Tyner.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was also preceded in death by two siblings, Donnie Baker and June Baker.
Marvin was a member of the Tyner Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Tyner Baptist Church with Bro. Scotty Witt and Bro. Bobby Helton officiating. Burial will follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jacob Baker, Kendall Coffey and Mason Witt. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.