Mary Abrams Kates
August 28, 1932 – May 15, 2022
Mary Abrams Kates, born August 28, 1932, in Jackson County, KY to Sally & Ellis Abrams, passed away graciously from this life into her eternal resting place with the Lord on May 15, 2022.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who worked hard to provide for her family, making sure all who entered her home was greeted with love, good food and a warm cup of coffee. She loved the Lord and loved singing His praises. Her children and family were her whole world. Mary worked at Holleander Mfg. from 1971 until she retired in June 1994 after which she cared for her husband until his passing.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Sally & Ellis Abrams; four sisters and six brothers as well as her first born child, Earl Wayne Kates, her oldest daughter, Patricia Gail Dick, her first born grandchild, Cassie Renee and her loving husband of over 51 years, Earl Kates. Her welcoming party will surely be full of all the loved ones she has missed so much over the years.
Mary is survived by her children, Marvin Kates (Cindy), Hershel Kates (Tammy), Joyce Witt (the late Garry) Donna Muddiman (Kirt) and Eugenia McFadden (Kevin) as well as her daughter-in-law, Flora Kates; 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, China Kates (Vernon) and two women who helped to love and care for her, Jayne McGuire (Bob) and Lisa Planck (Scott) as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends that she loved so much.
Her life was well lived. She ran her race and now she is hearing the Lord Jesus say, “My good and faithful servant, enter in.”
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Planck officiating. Burial to follow in the T. M. Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Kates, Hershel Kates, Jason Kates, James Tolliver, Brett McKenna and Douglas Witt. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
