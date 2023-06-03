Mary Blanton of Annville, Ky. was born September 21, 1959 in Leslie County, Kentucky and departed this life May 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 64 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Ira and Oma (Lewis) Rice.
Mary is survived by two sons Michael Rice of Annville, Ky. and Brandon (Cheyenne) Blandon of London, Ky., and one daughter Krystal (Herbie) Carpenter of Annville, Ky. She is also survived by the following siblings; John L. Rice, Annville, Ky. and Bertha Rice of McCreary County, Ky. Also by 5 grandchildren; Megan Carpenter, Madison Tincher, Myron Carpenter, Elaina Blanton and Angel Blanton.
Other than her parents Mary was preceded in death by a daughter Robin Michelle and two siblings James Rice and Betty Rice.
Funeral service for Mary Rice is 1:00 P.M. Monday May 29, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Perine officiating with burial in the Causey Cemetery in Annville, Ky.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
