Mary Edith Purvis
October 7th, 1937 - October 29th, 2022
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She is now in the eternal presence of Christ Jesus and fully healed.
Mary Edith was born in Brotherton, Tennessee. She made her way up to Ohio at the young age of fourteen. She grew into a hardworking wife and mother of six children. She loved her husband and family greatly and showed her love through her delicious country cooking and her generous giving of gifts. Mary loved to crochet; she made over 100 afghans in her lifetime, giving all but one of them away.
Mary Edith is preceded in death by her mother: Lillian Ethel, her father: Herbert, and daughter: Angie Marie. Siblings: Edward, Harold, Lillian, and Lois. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Clifton Purvis. Sister: Janice, and children: Dorscene, Robert (Kimberly), Mitchell, Carolyn (David), and Sue. Ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, in
McKee, Kentucky at: Lakes Funeral Home 1181 Main St. S
McKee, KY 40447Visitation at 1:00PM. Ceremony at 1:30PM
Private Burial to follow at:T. M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap, Jackson County, Kentucky
