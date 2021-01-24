Mrs. Mary Ellen Farthing Sexton, 83 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Rockcastle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Brodhead. She was born in Brookville, IN on June 3, 1937 the daughter of William and Mae Turner Farthing. She had been a farmer and homemaker and was a long-time member of Big Hill Holiness Church. She loved cooking for her family, gardening, and going to church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, James Richard Sexton; a son, Wendell Martin and wife Jenny of Three Links; three daughters, Vicki Hisle and husband Gary, Benda Hall and husband Talt, and Cheyenne Isaacs and husband Steve, all of Mt. Vernon; a step-son, Doug Sexton and wife Christy of Berea; two step-daughters, Bonita Corely and husband Richard, and Shawnerie Bone and husband Ron, both of Florida; two brothers, Buck Farthing of Mt. Vernon, and Phillip Farthing and wife Liz of Red Lick; and a half-sister, Paula Cesanous of California. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 3 step-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra Phillips and Wilma Furman; two brothers, Robert Farthing and Charles Farthing; a half-brother and sister, Larry Cesanous and Susan Cesanous; a grandson, Shane Noble; a great granddaughter; and a great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sexton were conducted Sunday, January 10 at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Steve Isaacs. Burial was in Scaffold Cane Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Stephen Corely, Jeremiah Hall, Jordan Hall, Justin Hall, Lance Isaacs, Tommy Parker, Jamie Phillips, and Jared Rice.
