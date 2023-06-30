Mary Katherine Taylor was born October 6, 1945 in Clay County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday June 16, 2023 in Annville, Kentucky being 77 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Nancy (Morgan) Hunter.
Mary Katherine was survived by 5 children; Charles Edward Taylor, Sexton Creek, Ky., Mark Wayne Taylor (Lisa) of Emmalena, Ky., Fern Johnson (Jay) of Morrow, OH, Annette Deaton (Carson) of Annville, Ky., and Vicki Henson (Terry) of Manchester, Ky. and the following siblings: Glenn Hunter of Mt. Vernon, Ky., Daw Hunter of Dayton, Ohio, Janice Burns of London, Ky. and Sue Stivers (Charlie) of Lexington, Ky. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Taylor and by 2 brothers; Harold and Bobby Hunter.
Funeral service for Mary Katherine Taylor will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday June 20, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Burns officiating with burial in the Saddler Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 11:00 A.M. Tuesday June 20, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Lakes Funeral Home to help with expenses.
