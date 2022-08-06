Mary King Abrams was born June 14, 1939 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, July 24, 2022 at her residence at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late William Dexter King and Addie (Gentry) King.
Mary is survived by her son, Chad Peyton (Scott Liming) of Cincinnati, OH; by her daughter, Jill Abrams Zientek of Franklin, TN and by an honorary granddaughter, Lucy Mullins. She is also survived by the following siblings, Lester King and Nannie Marcum both of Richmond, IN, Linda Mae King of Nashville, TN, Rosa Jean Davis of Hamilton, OH, Homer King and Daniel William King both of Sand Gap.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Abrams; by her son-in-law, Theodore John Zientek Jr. and by three siblings, Reba King, Dennis King and Lonnie King.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Cecil Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Abrams, Brumagin & Hays Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Peyton, Scott Liming, Heath Albritton, Darrell Williams, Danny King, Gordan Witt, John Weckesser and Charlie Kraft. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
