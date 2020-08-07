Mary Lee Jones Abrams was born in Wind Cave, Jackson County, Kentucky on April 12, 1926 to Thomas and Louisa Jones. Mary Lee was 94 years old at her passing, on July 31, 2020.
She was the youngest child, having 8 older siblings, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
Sisters were: Lucy Clifton, Dovie Moore, Fannie Smith, Maude Cohee, Sally Lakes, and Lillie Lakes whom lived with their families in Cambridge City and Dublin.
Brothers were: Robert and Tommy Jones who lived with their families in Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her siblings and her husband of 60 years, Nehmer Abrams whom she married in June, 27th 1947 in Lexington, Kentucky. She and Nehmer then moved to Indiana to be closer to her sisters.
Mary Lee was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake. She was very close to all of her sisters, whom all lived close to each other. They would take turns every week at each other’s homes fixing lunches.
Mary Lee and Nehmer were members of the Church of Christ in Cambridge City, Indiana
After Nehmer’s death, in 2007 Mary Lee lived on her own for 2 years in their large brick home in Dublin. Mary Lee decided to get an apartment in Cambridge City. She lived there for 6 years, then, in August of 2016 with failing health, she moved in with her daughter Shelley and son-in-law Roger Davis in Cambridge City.
She enjoyed drawing little characters, babies, cars, houses and animals and had filled up over 20 art books with her sketches. When someone would come to visit she always wanted them to see her pictures.
She shared her art with many friends and family. It kept her busy with something to do. Mary Lee was very independent lady, and liked to do things on her own. She was very creative and said Shelley got her talent from her mom.
Mary Lee enjoyed having company, visiting and loved everyone, and everyone loved her.
She had a funny sense of humor and loved to talk of her childhood, and tell about ghosts.
She leaves behind her 2 daughters and son-in-law: Shelley her husband, Roger Davis and Carlene Corn.
3 Grandchildren: Patrick Davis, (Amanda) of Brooklyn, Indiana, Willy Corn, (Angela) of Tennessee and Misty Corn of Rushville: 6 great grandchildren: (Patrick and Amanda’s) Kaetlyn Davis Andrews (Ian), Jade, Dawson, Jazmyn Davis. (Misty’s) Tyler and Daniel Allen.3 great, great, grandchildren: Granddaughter, Wren Andrews
(Kaetlyn and Ian.) Grandson’s Dason, and Leland (Tyler Allen)
Her wonderful, loving caregivers, whom are now, part our family: Eva Reece, Connie Stevens, Helen Arvin, Miriam Zimmer Bonnie Hutchens, and Anna Allen. Shelley said, “These awesome ladies not only took care of our mom, but they also took care of and Roger and me. We shared many fun times and sad.
Mary Lee also leaves, many friends, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of funeral services at 1 :00 p.m. on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Larry Steele will officiate. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
