Mary Lillie Rose was born June 15, 1924, in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laurel Wood Assistant Living Facility in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 98. She was the daughter of the late James & Laura Ann (Perry) Rose.
Mary is survived by survived by four daughters, Betty K. Teater of Miamisburg, OH, Nora Mae McWilliams of Miamisburg, OH, Joanna Rose of London, KY and Deborah Charlene Creech of Beaver Creek, OH. She is also survived by a brother Bert Rose of McKee. Mary was blessed with sixteen grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary is was also preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Rose; by four children, Lillie Frances Stiver, William Howard Rose, Arnold David Rose and Marilyn Bernice Mink and by the following siblings, Glousture Rose, Lester Rose, Elbert Rose, Jackie Rose, Clessie Coyle, Bernice Brown and Verchinel Rose.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon Friday August 12, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Ray McWilliams Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in the Rose Cemetery. Pallbearers: David Holton, Larry Leo Creech, Jeff Limpoch, Timothy Davis, Thomas Davis, Nathan Reed, Lloyd Davis, Kenny McWilliams, Travis Holton and Anthony Stiver. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.