Mary Nicole Risner Solinger-Yost, better known as Nikki, was born May 14, 1971 in Richmond, KY and departed this life Monday, April 18, 2022 at her residence in Louisville, KY at the age of 50. She was the daughter of James Harold Risner and Brenda (Philpot) Risner of Louisville.
In addition to her parents, Nikki is also survived by her husband, Andrew Joseph Yost of Louisville and by three daughters, Grace Ellen Anderson (Tyler Scott) LaGrange, KY, Jane Clair Hollinsworth (Justin Lee) of Louisville and Lucy Kay Solinger of Louisville. Nikki was blessed with a granddaughter, Isla James Anderson.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY with Darrell Risner and Dwight Bishop conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Cornett’s Chapel Cemetery in Annville, KY. Pallbearers: Tyler Anderson, Justin Hollinsworth, Lee Roy Drabenstadt, Ted Solinger, Jeff Hollinsworth, and Brandley Wallace. Lakes Funereal Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
