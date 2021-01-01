Mrs. Mary Rose Lakes, 89, of Jackson County, passed away on December 20, 2020 at Berea Health & Rehabilitation.
Mary Rose was born in Jackson County on November 13, 1931 to the late Lee & Lucy (Moore) Boggs. She attended high school at Annville Institute and college at Sue Bennett in London. She married Wallace Lakes in February of 1950 in McKee, KY.
She was a faithful member of McKee Baptist Church for over 60 years. She strived to rear her children in church and a Christian home. She loved her family, and especially delighted in seeing and spoiling her grandchildren Candi and Tyler.
Mary Rose and her husband Wallace ran a local department store in McKee for over 25 years. After retiring she took up needlepoint in which she became quite proficient. She made beautiful quilts and embroidered works which she had framed and gifted to family members, where they are now cherished.
Survivors include: her two children, Larry Lakes (Peggy) of Tyner and Paula Warford (David) of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren, Candace Lakes (Mik) and Tyler Roark (Sarah).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace; siblings, Clifford Boggs, Eulene Boggs House, Dorothy Boggs Lakes and Gordon Boggs.
Private services will be held for Mrs. Lakes at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Maharrey officiating. Burial to follow in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
