Mary Sue will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Dianna Bowles Williams (Eddie) of Annville and Donna Bowles of London, sister Odessa Malicoat of East Bernstadt, brother Tim (Angie) Tankersley of Annville, sisters-in-law Ann Tankersley and Anna Tankersley both of Annville. Along with nieces and nephews including Bernice (Logan) Adams, Deborah Judd (Kenneth Cornett), Marsha Metcalf, Shannon (Virgil) Spurlock, Shawn (Missy) Tankersley, Lillie Marie Tankersley, Jeremy Tankersley, Craig Crihfield, Maicey (Justin) Marks, Jacob (Jasmine) Tankersley, Faith Tankersley, Maverick Barber, Ashley Adams, Makenna Marks, and Kayden Timothy Tankersley.
She was preceded in death by her husband Randall Bowles, parents Alec Eugene Tankersley and Lillie Hignite Tankersley, brothers Douglas Tankersley and David Tankersley, nephew Steven Tankersley, and brother-in-law Rance Malicoat.
Mary Sue was a member of West London Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of her will be held on 3:00 PM Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Lakes Funeral Home with the Reverend Doug Wilson officiating. She will be interred at Bowles Cemetery in Sand Gap, Kentucky.
Pallbearers include Jeremy Tankersley, Jacob Tankersley, Dravon Benge, Justin Marks, Tim Tankersley, and Maverick Barber.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
