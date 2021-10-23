Mary Xeyda Whitten was born December 11, 1935 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Berea Health & Rehab at the age of 85. She was the daughter of the late George Ambrose Brockman and Nannie (Collinsworth) Brockman.
Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Eddia L. Horn of Sand Gap and by a sister, Jessie Adams of McKee. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Rex Allen Slone, Timothy Wayne Slone, Aleda Dawn Hayes, Tracie Nicole Hays, Larry Bradley Horn and David Lee Slone, twenty great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Whitten; by her daughter, Nana Belle Slone and by her brother, Charlie Brockman.
Mary was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Tal Martin Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
