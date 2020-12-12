Matthew Eugene Maupin was born September 2, 1987 in Marion County, IN and departed this life Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, being 33 years of age. He was the son of Norma (Tankersley) Swanson of Berea and of the late Danny Maupin.
In addition to his mother, Matthew is also survived by a son, Daniel Lee Maupin of Indianapolis, IN and by his sister, Danielle Carpenter of Annville. He is also survived by a special aunt, Geneva Burton of Indianapolis, IN and by a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and family members.
Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Burial to follow in the Maupin Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
