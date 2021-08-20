Matthew Tyler Adkins was born June 25, 1987 and departed this life August 11, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was 34 years old. Matthew was a loving husband, father, and grandson. He was the son of the late Larry Harris.
Matthew is survived by his wife Sabranna (Profitt) Adkins and by three children Kadive, Kyson, and Allyanah Adkins. His is also survived by his brother Chris Adkins and his wife Tonya of McKee, sisters Christal Adkins, Mary Spanke, and Ashley Harrison all of McKee, his grandmother Sylvia Adkins, aunt Hope Gibson and husband Delbert, who loved him like a son, and uncle Jesse Adkins all of Tyner. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Matthew will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with brother Darron Hisel officiating, burial to follow in the York/Conway Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 PM Monday. Pall Bearers: Greg Wilson, Chris Adkins, Steve Harrison, Woody Collins, Todd Chadwell, Mark Deaton, Tyler Cruse, and Dakota Tillery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
