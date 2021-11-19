Maurnetta Peters Ingram of Mckee, Ky was born March 7, 1930 in Cincinatti Ohio. She was called home on November 10, 2021 at the age of 91 years, 8 months and 3 days at her home in Mckee. She was united in marriage on March 12, 1951 to Hiram Ingram Jr. who proceeded her in death on August 17, 1999.
She is survived by her children, Geri Owens of McKee and Wendell (Rhonda) Ingram of Tyner. She is also survived by 1 sister, Nora Evans of Byron Texas and 1 brother, Lynn (Renee) Peters of Dayton Ohio. 3 Granddaughters, Cheryl (Shawn) Black of Middlesboro Ky, Dawn (Wayne) Esver of Tyner Ky and Shana Green (Anthony Fields) of Mckee, Ky. 6 Great grandchildren, Jamie Mays and his fiance Lynn Leedhanachoke of Lexington, Ky, Anthony Mays and Makayla of Middlesboro Ky, Claudia Black of Middlesboro Ky, Alex Esver of Mckee, Isabella (Caleb) Ingram of Tyner and Benjamin Esver of Tyner. and one honorary great granddaughter, Kami Turner of Manchester Ky. 2 Great great grandsons, Chandler Mays of Middlesboro, Ky and Jayden Esver of Mckee. Her beloved sister-in-law Dorothy Peters, and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as her lifelong friend Mary Lee Flinchum of Annville. And a very special grandpup, Gizmo, who she insisted needed to have a plate in her chair to feed him whatever she was eating.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Herman and Ollie Peters, 1 brother, William Peters, 3 sisters, Regina Moore, Anna Lois Hays and Geraldine Peters. Beloved brother in laws, Ed Hays and Walter Evans.
Maurnetta was a very loved and cherished member of her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. But there is the hope, we will see her again one day. Our hearts are broken, but we take comfort in knowing she is no longer in the pain that her earthly body had endured.
Services will be Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky at 2:00 p.m.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 11: 00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the family and 12:00p.m. to 2:00 for the public.
Bro. Brian Gabbard, Bro. Ashley Noe and Bro. Eddie Judd officiating
Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery in Annville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.