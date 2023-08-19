Maxilee Wilson, 83, of West Chester, OH, went to meet her Savior on Friday, August 11, 2023 in the Winfield of Middletown Assisted Living Facility.
She was born February 1, 1940 in Jackson County, KY to the late Albert and Jewell (Simpson) Andrew.
Maxilee retired from Superior Labels.
Survivors are two grandchildren, Angie & Toby; one great grandchild and her brother Jim (Agnes) Andrew. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Wilson; son and daughter-in-law, Terry & Beth Wilson and sister, Judy and Willis Boggs.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Liberty Cemetery at Egypt. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
