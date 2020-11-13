Maxine Evelyn Carpenter was born October 17, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana and departed this life Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Vodie & Mary Susan (Rader) Spencer.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Ted Carpenter and by two sons, Odel Carpenter of East Bernstadt, and Jerry Lee Carpenter of Annville. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Jessica Hughes (Robert Hughes II), Dylan Carpenter (Kristian), Felisha Spurlock (Brandon) and Marissa Anderson (Jacob) and by six great grandchildren, Mia Hughes, Miley Hughes, Axel Carpenter, Pryia Carpenter, Kylee Spurlock and Gunnar Spurlock.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was also preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Randall Spencer and Kenny Spencer.
Private services were held at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial followed in the Carpenter Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
