WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding appropriations:
“Yesterday, our colleagues Chairman Leahy and Ranking Member Shelby announced a bipartisan agreement on emergency funding for several pressing security matters.
“The Appropriations Committee set out to address three key priorities.
“First: Reimbursing the costs incurred by the Capitol Police, the National Guard, and other law enforcement for their assistance during and after the January 6th attack on the Capitol; and providing for necessary repairs and security updates to the Capitol complex.
“Second: Addressing a shortfall from the efforts to keep Congress a safe and functional workplace during the pandemic this past year and half. This is everything from PPE to overtime pay for staff.
“And third: Some urgent support for our Afghan partners who’ve assisted in the fight against terrorism, and now seek to flee the deteriorating situation brought about by this Administration’s disastrous decision to abandon that country.
“We owe a real debt to the men and women of the Capitol Police, D.C. Metro Police, National Guard, and other agencies who helped secure and protect our workplace.
“We’re grateful to support staff, from the Architect of the Capitol’s team to the Attending Physician’s office to the Sergeant-at-Arms, who have worked day and night to keep us functioning safely through the pandemic.
“And we intend to keep our nation’s promises to brave Afghans who have taken great risks to help America and our partners fight the terrorists.
“I applaud the bipartisan work of our colleagues. I’m sure neither side finds this compromise perfect, but I believe that both sides should and will agree it is necessary.”
