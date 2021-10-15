WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement today regarding the passing of Clark County Judge/Executive Chris Pace:
“I join the Clark County community in mourning the loss of Judge/Executive Chris Pace. He did an incredible job advancing Clark County’s priorities and many counted on his diligent leadership. As a former county judge, I know just how important his work and passion was for advocating for families and workers throughout the region.
“Elaine and I send our sincere condolences to his wife, Shannon, their three children – Roman, Jack and Maria – as well as the many friends Chris cherished.”
