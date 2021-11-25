McKee City Officials Receive Training Award
LEXINGTON, KY – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized McKee City Clerk Marla Fields and Tax Collector Danielle Fields Numikoski with a KLC Level I award for Achievement in City Governance.
The awards are part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“Training is a key part of any operation,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney, “and local government is no exception. The large number of city officials who take part in our COTC program each year is indicative of the dedication they have to quality governance at the local level. We appreciate the many participants in the program and congratulate these two officials who have reached a key level of distinction.”
The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
