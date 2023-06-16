The Kentucky State Police booked Scotty McKinney, 37, of McKee, KY on June 15, 2023 at the Jackson County Detention Center. KSP charged McKinney with: 1) manslaughter, 2nd degree, 2) assault, 2nd degree (non-family), and 3) wanton endangerment, 2nd degree.
Earlier this year McKinney pled guilty to these charges involving a 2017 fatal crash that took the life of a 16-year old girl in Montgomery County, KY. He was sentenced on May 26th, 2023.
More details will be provided as they are made available from the Kentucky State Police in next week's Jackson County Sun!
