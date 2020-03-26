McKee Save-a-Lot has announced that they are limiting their customers to curb-side service only. Traffic inside the store is prohibited. One can call in their order at 606-287-8330 or 606-287-4774. The staff at Save-a-Lot will also take your order at the door or at your car. Knock on the door or give them a call from your car. They will gather your order together for you and bring it to your car. You will provide them the payment at that time.
Kevin Stykes, owner/operator, apologizes for the inconvenience but said he felt like this was necessary to protect the safety and health of his customers, his employees, their families and our entire community. "We are dedicated to providing food and supplies to our community and we will open our doors as soon as it is deemed safe enough to do so," Stykes said. "Food and supplies will keep coming in from our distributor and there is no need to panic about availability. Get what you need to limit your trips out and be prepared. However, there is no need to hoard to the point that others in our community have to unnecessarily do without."
