McKee Save-a-Lot has announced that they are re-opening their store to customers but only for a limited number of hours each day. The store will be open from 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM. This will give the store employees a chance to clean and disinfect the store at the beginning and end of each day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. One can still call in their order at 606-287-8330. The staff at Save-a-Lot will also take your order at the door or at your car. Knock on the door or give them a call from your car. They will gather your order together for you and bring it to your car. You will provide them the payment at that time.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
