Let's celebrate the start of the Christmas season, together at Courthouse Square in McKee, KY. This Friday evening, 12/3∙ 5:30PM - 8PM
We are partnering with Save The Children again this year, and they’re bringing so many fun things for the kids!
Enjoy the Mickey Mouse Storybook Walk and receive free books and crafts!
There will also be the Christmas Parade that ushers in Santa & Mrs. Claus, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, Horse & Wagon Rides, Hot Chocolate, Snacks, a Bicycle Giveaway from the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge #945, and much more!
Best of all, it is 100% FREE!
For more information, call 287-8562.
