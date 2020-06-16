Co-Editor/Senior Reporter Jerry Sparks reaches out to candidates that will be apart of the Jackson County election with questions to see who they are, and what they stand for. Check out the Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 edition of the Jackson County Sun to catch all of the details!
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
- ATTENTION: McKee Medical Clinic Has a Confirmed Case of COVID-19
- Jackson Manor Celebrates Being COVID Free with Drive-by Parade
- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients
- 191 New Confirmed Cases in KY on Wednesday --- Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
- WATCH & SHARE COVID-19 Testing First Hand
- COVID-19 Testing in McKee on Wednesday June 10th
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
- First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Clay County
Latest News
- COVID-19 Shows Back up in Jackson County
- Meet the Candidates
- TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT
- “The duty of youth is to challenge corruption.” - Kurt Cobain
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
- Multiple People Airlifted from the Scene of Automobile Accident on Saturday
- ATTENTION: McKee Medical Clinic Has a Confirmed Case of COVID-19
- The Briar Philosopher - For Perspective
Most Popular
Articles
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Will Help Feed Children
- Melvin “Blue” Lakes Resigns Office of County Coroner (Will Remain at Funeral Home)
- Rep. Goforth Appears in Court for Preliminary Hearing
- Multiple People Airlifted from the Scene of Automobile Accident on Saturday
- Superintendent Hopes for a Traditional Opening of Jackson County Schools
- “The duty of youth is to challenge corruption.” - Kurt Cobain
- Re-Opening of Jackson County Public Schools for the Upcoming 2020-2021 School Year
- Jackson Manor is COVID FREE! A Time for Celebration & Remembrance
- Louisville Shooting Investigation Ongoing
- Bertella Lainhart Obituary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.