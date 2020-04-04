Melanie J. (Becknell) Feltner was born September 25, 1971 in Cincinnati, OH and departed this life Friday, March 27, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 48 years of age. She was the daughter of Kathy (Allen) Becknell of Annville and of the late William Edward Becknell.
In addition to her mother, Melanie is also survived by two children, Dylan Feltner (Linsdey) and Morgan Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Melissa Gail Sparks and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.