Melinda Sue Rader was born May 16, 1960, in Connersville, IN and departed this life Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence in McKee at the age of 61. She was the daughter of the late Leslie Quinlan Jr. and Linda Baker McHugh.
Melinda is survived by her husband, Donnie Rader and by four children, Bill Rader of McKee, Makayla Rader of McKee, Lydia Lockhart of Connersville, IN and Renea Rader of South Carolina. She is also survived by three sisters, Teresa McQueen of Brookville, IN, Jackie Abercrombie (Steve) of Connersville, IN and Janet Belt (Denver) of Connersville, IN. She was blessed with two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Melinda is also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Eaton; brother Marvin McHugh; sister, Rita Quinlan; and by her adoptive father, Carl McHugh.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial to follow in the Rader Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
