Melissa Gail (Gray) Powell, being 52 years of age, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born August 27, 1970 in Richmond, KY, to James & Linda Gray.
Melissa was happiest when she was creating. She loved her family; nothing made her happier than being “with her guys: as she called them.
Melissa married Erby, the love of her life, November 1, 1987, they were blessed with two sons, Samuel (Ariel) Powell and Spencer Powell; Amelia Foltz who was a special friend and Josh Jackson, her beloved self-adopted son.
In addition to her husband and sons, Melissa is also survived by her parents, James Gray, Linda (McKinney) Gray; one sister, Jamie (Rodney) Hensley and by a nephew Lucas Wade Hensley. She was loved by a host of family and friends.
Melissa was preceded in death by her niece Sarah Nicole Hensley and by her grandparents, Brandy & Ivory Gray, Laura (Anglin) McKinney and Burlon “Bill” McKinney.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Hackworth, Bro. Matt Griggs and Bro. Jeff Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in the Hayden Rose Cemetery in Berea. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Josh Jackson, Samuel Powell, Spencer Powell, Lucas Hensley, John Davidson, & Jeff Osborne. Honorary pallbearers: Greg Hackworth, Jeff Johnson & Rodney Hensley.
