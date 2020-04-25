Melissa Gail Van Winkle was born June 30, 1978 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence in Berea, being 43 years age. She was the daughter of the late Mike & Mary (Rose) Van Winkle.
Melissa is survived by her companion Jerry Wayne Rader of Berea and by two daughters, Destiny Anderson and Haley Rader both of Berea. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service at Bark Cemetery with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
