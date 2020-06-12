Every community has people in it that serve as catalysts, people that serve as servant-leaders. These are individuals that recognize the needs of others and dedicate themselves to using their position as a leader to help others in their community to achieve their goals. Last Friday, June 05, 2020 County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard accepted the resignation of Melvin “Blue” Lakes from the office of Jackson County Coroner. Judge Gabbard appointed Conley Tyra to serve as County Coroner to complete Blue’s term in office.
“Blue” has been a servant leader in Jackson County for decades now. He has served as the Jackson County coroner for over 20 years. The Coroner keeps death records for individuals who passed away, determines a deceased person's time and cause of death, often in the case of sudden or unexpected deaths. The office identifies bodies, notifies the next of kin, and returns personal belongings to the family. They also work with Jackson County Sheriff's office to investigate suspicious or violent deaths creating death records that can be used in criminal investigations, to resolve insurance claims, or to monitor public health. Blue brings a level of integrity, dignity, and humble compassion to the job, making incredibly difficult situations more bearable for those that are involved. Because of his positive character and the fact that his love for his community and neighbors is obvious, everyone loves Blue. Blue makes everyone feel special and loved.
Blue has been an integral part of our community, being involved in several organizations and worthwhile efforts. He was a charter member of the Jackson County JayCee’s (an organization whose motto is “Leadership Training through Community Service”) and also a charter member of the local Kiwanis Club (an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time). In addition, Blue is a member of the R.J. Johnson Masonic Lodge (an organization also dedicated to the community). He has functioned as the chairman for local ventures of the “Heart Fund” and the “March of Dimes”. Blue was honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2016 Jackson County Fair.
In the interview prior to him serving as Grand Marshall he recalled his early life in the county. Blue was born in Sand Gap and has called Jackson County home for his entire life. He was given the name “Blue” very early in his life. Blue grew up with sickness in the household. His brother, Manuel, was sick with polio. Each morning, his mother Maggie, who had health problems of her own, would get the kids up and make them leave the house so she could care for the sick. Blue recalled, “I’d go across the street and sit on a pop box at the grocery store. This old man by the name of John Hue Smith would come down scooting his feet every morning and he would sit on the pop box with me in the sun where it was warm. He’d whittle and I would have an apple or something to eat and he would ask for a bite of what I had. I’d give him a piece of food and he’d ask me what my name was, but I was kinda bashful and wouldn’t talk to him. Finally one day he asked, “Why are you so blue? If you don’t tell me your name, I’m going to call you “Little Blue Boy”. The name stuck and people began calling him “Little Blue Boy” and shortly afterwards the name was contracted down to simply “Blue”. “All because I was shy and wouldn’t talk,” Blue said.
His father, Bart, bought the area’s funeral home on March 10, 1961 in McKee, KY when Bart J. Lakes and his son Manuel Lakes took over the ownership of the Baker Funeral Home. Manuel was followed close behind by his two brothers Merle and Blue and they marked the second generation in "Family Service". Manuel sold the business in McKee to his brother Merle and moved to Berea. Blue and Conley Tyra are the current owners of the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee. Even though he is resigning as County Coroner, Blue will remain on the job at the funeral home.
Blue graduated from the McKee High School in 1965. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Public Health/Environmental Health. He worked for the state of Kentucky as an “environmentalist” for the Health Department for 29 years before retiring in 1997. After retiring from the state, he went from working part-time at the funeral home to full-time to eventually buying out his brother Merle’s interest in the business.
In a wonderful endearing story Blue recalled that life in the funeral business started early. He recalled that as a boy they had an animal cemetery on the farm. “We would bury dogs, cats, chickens, and other animals that died in our cemetery. We would even have services and singing for them.”
Regarding his life’s work as coroner and with the funeral home Blue said, “Being the coroner and owning the funeral home, you see people the whole way through the process. It can be a tough job, but people deserve the best. You can’t fake the work you do. It is very important to help people through difficult times.”
There are many in our community that have difficulty separating life in Jackson County and McKee from Blue and his warm smile. He isn’t going anywhere and that makes this story easier for me to write and I am sure easier for readers to read. Blue has earned the respect and admiration of our community. His health is the driving reason behind his resignation as County Coroner but he is still okay. He simply feels like it isn’t fair to occupy the Coroner’s position when he has difficulty with mobility which limits his ability to perform the job. He has earned the rest and we wish him the best. It is ironic for someone nicknamed “Little Blue Boy” to bring so much happiness to the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.