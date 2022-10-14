Melvin Louis Marks was born July 22, 1942, in Bardstown, Nelson County, KY and departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence in McKee at the age of 80.
Melvin graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in agriculture. Melvin & Joyce moved to Jackson County in 1965. He was one of the original Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) volunteers. He was instrumental in many CAP early projects and helped to build Camp Andrew Jackson. He then became the owner and operator of Sand Springs Sawmill. He continued to work at that profession for more than 40 years. Melvin & Joyce have devoted themselves to rearing 9 children and improving Jackson County for everyone. Melvin served as volunteer EMT and firefighter. He worked closely with the Forest Service to maintain and improve the land and beauty of Jackson County. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
Melvin & Joyce were prominent in establishing the Jackson County Food Bank since its inception in 1986. Melvin continued to actively serve clients on a daily basis until last week.
Melvin & Joyce have always been active and devoted members of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. They have served in every capacity and shared God’s love and message, leading by example.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Joyce (Wheatley) Marks of McKee and to this union were born nine children, Louis Marks of McKee, KY, Mary (Darnell) Brockman of San Jose, CA, Gloria (Henry) Margison of Sand Gap, KY, John (Tammy) Marks of Richmond, KY, Eddie (Scarlett) Marks of McKee, KY, Jenny (Terry) Parker of Berea, KY, Paul (Vicky) Marks of Gainesville, GA, Peter (Sharyn) Marks of Sand Gap, KY, and Stephen (Monica) Marks of Richmond, KY. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Marks of Bardstown, KY and by a sister, Sally Long of Louisville, KY. Melvin was blessed with the following grandchildren, Madison, Derek, Todd, Mendi, Rachel, Paige, Seth, Zackery, Ciah, Kami, Becca, Justin, Sarah, Bub, Ben, Jeremiah, Emily, Pauliana, Bree, Wesley, Emma, Katie, Gracie, Haley, Alison, Madeline, Matthew, Rawi, Josip and Angelica and by two great grandchildren, McKenna & Dalton.
In addition to his parents, Joseph & Hallie Marks, Melvin was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Michael, Mathew & Marcail.
Funeral mass will be held 12 Noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Gary Simpson and Father Frank Brawner conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Russell Flat Cemetery. Pallbearers: Louis, John, Eddie, Paul, Peter, and Stephen Marks. Honorary pallbearer: Billy Joe Johnson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
