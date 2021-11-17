New COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appear to be hitting a plateau, after declining for seven weeks in a row. “The top line here is it does look like we’ve plateaued. That’s not a reason to think that there is another surge,” said Gov. Beshear. “It looks like we have plateaued on the positivity rate at about 5.5%. We are still at a very serious level.” In Kentucky, children make up 25%-30% of all new COVID-19 cases.
On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, November 6th to Friday, November 12th.
The health department reported with sadness the deaths of three more Rockcastle County persons related to COVID-19. The three individuals in Rockcastle County that succumbed to COVID-19 related illnesses were a 54-year-old female, an 86-year-old female, and a 52-year-old male.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed: 18
Probable: 19
Recovered: 38
New Deaths: 0
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 10
Community Confirmed: 10
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 12
Total Recovered: 18
Community Recovered: 18
CCDC Recovered: 0
New Deaths: 0
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 13
Probable: 20
Recovered: 21
New Deaths: 3
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department will provide their next update on Monday, November 22nd, 2021.
Frankfort Memorial Service for Over 10,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID-19
Last Sunday Gov. Andy Beshear held a memorial ceremony for the 10,214 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, religious leaders, health care heroes, the Lindsey Wilson College Singers and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard also took part in the service.
“The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID is approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined,” said Gov. Beshear. “Right now, more than 10,000 of our neighbors are gone, and their loved ones are hurting, missing them, preparing for their first or second Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.”
He continued: “Our war against COVID is different in many ways from the wars fought by our brave soldiers. But to achieve our ultimate victory, we must have the same urgency, unity and dedication to one another.”
“When we look back on our fight against this virus, we’re going to look at what we were doing and how hard we were fighting the whole time, not just at the beginning,” said Gov. Beshear. “And that’s why we need everybody, collectively as a commonwealth, to do the things now that we know can help protect us, like getting vaccinated, getting your booster if you’re eligible and getting your kids vaccinated.”
During yesterday’s ceremony, the Governor announced that Kentucky-native Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.
A COVID-19 Memorial Advisory Panel, which included health care heroes, family members and loved ones of those lost and COVID-19 survivors, selected the final design for the memorial.
This week, the Governor and Lt. Governor encouraged all eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – to increase their immunity and help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,611,059
Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 425,401
Nov. 13, Cases: 1,561
Nov. 13, Deaths: 45
Nov. 14, Cases: 747
Nov. 14, Deaths: 11
New Cases Today: 726
New Deaths: 10
Today’s Positivity Rate: 5.73%
Current Hospitalizations: 719
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 191
Currently on Ventilators: 105
During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.
